Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has come to Dhruv Jurel's defense after the latter's inclusion in the national T20I team for the ongoing England series faced flak.

Jurel had only scored 10 runs in three T20Is so far, and his performance drew criticism.

However, despite the dismal numbers, Chopra stressed on his YouTube channel that Jurel was picked for his potential and the team's requirement for an extra wicketkeeper-batter.