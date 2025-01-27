Aakash Chopra backs Dhruv Jurel's selection in India's T20I squad
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has come to Dhruv Jurel's defense after the latter's inclusion in the national T20I team for the ongoing England series faced flak.
Jurel had only scored 10 runs in three T20Is so far, and his performance drew criticism.
However, despite the dismal numbers, Chopra stressed on his YouTube channel that Jurel was picked for his potential and the team's requirement for an extra wicketkeeper-batter.
Patience advocated
Chopra urges patience with Jurel's performance
Chopra has asked fans and critics to be patient with Jurel, saying it would be unfair to judge his career on a few early performances.
He said, "Dhruv Jurel has been picked because you need a second wicket-keeper in the team."
He added, "It's a five-match series, so you really want a second keeper. He has been picked because of one word, and that is potential. I don't mind it."
Potential highlighted
Chopra emphasizes on potential over performance
Chopra stressed selectors need to look at a player's potential and not their current form.
He said, "Questions might be asked many times by comparing players' performances. However, in the end, as a selector, you need to see the potential."
This comes in the wake of fans and critics suggesting Jurel should be replaced by Ruturaj Gaikwad in India's XI.
Career overview
Jurel's career and future prospects
Jurel first made waves with his Test debut against England last year, where he was instrumental in India's middle order.
Despite a loss of form during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, he remains a promising talent.
As India continues with its T20I series against England, all eyes will be on Jurel to see if he can live up to the selectors' and fans' expectations like Chopra.