IPL 2025: GT face LSG in pursuit of top-two finish
What's the story
Match 64 of IPL 2025 will see Gujarat Titans host Lucknow Super Giants at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on May 22.
Top-placed GT, led by Shubman Gill, have already qualified for the playoffs and are now eyeing a top-two finish. They are coming off a 10-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals.
Meanwhile, the impending match is of little significance to the Rishabh Pant-led LSG, who have been eliminated.
Match conditions
Pitch report, conditions, and streaming details
The pitch at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium usually aids batters. It also has help for both pacers and spinners.
As per the weather forecast, there is a 25% chance of rain during the match in Ahmedabad.
Fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports network and stream the same on the JioHotstar app and website (7:30pm IST).
Information
A look at head-to-head record
Since the inception of both teams in 2022, GT and LSG have clashed six times in IPL history. Out of these clashes, GT have won four times while LSG own two wins. One of LSG's wins came earlier this season.
GT season
GT lead IPL 2025 standings
Gujarat Titans had reached atop the standings with a comprehensive 10-wicket win over Delhi Capitals.
The Titans chased down a mammoth target of 199 runs with the help of openers Sai Sudharsan and Gill.
The win not only confirmed their playoff berth but also boosted their chances of a top-two finish in IPL 2025.
They also helped Punjab Kings (3rd) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2nd) seal the playoff berth.
Season wrap
LSG's season comes to an end
On the other hand, Pant's LSG were knocked out of the playoff race with a defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad.
With just five wins in 12 matches, they are seventh in the standings (NRR: -0.506).
Pant's poor form has been among the key takeaways from their campaign.
Despite a disappointing season, the Super Giants would hope to end on a high against GT.
Probable XIs
Probable XIs and impact subs
GT (Probable XI): Shubman Gill (captain), Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, R Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.
LSG (Probable XI): Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicket-keeper), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Singh Rathi, and William ORourke.
Impact subs: Sai Sudharsan (GT) and Mitchell Marsh (LSG).
