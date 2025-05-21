What's the story

Match 64 of IPL 2025 will see Gujarat Titans host Lucknow Super Giants at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on May 22.

Top-placed GT, led by Shubman Gill, have already qualified for the playoffs and are now eyeing a top-two finish. They are coming off a 10-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals.

Meanwhile, the impending match is of little significance to the Rishabh Pant-led LSG, who have been eliminated.