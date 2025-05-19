Sudharsan and Gill tormented the DC bowlers with an unbeaten 205-run stand, scripting the highest partnership against the Capitals.

Sudharsan was unbeaten on 108 from just 61 balls. He struck at 177.05.

It was a solid effort from the talented batter.

He read the conditions well and got able support from Gill, who remained unscathed on 93 from 53 balls.

Sudharsan finished the game with a six in the 19th over.