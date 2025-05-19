Decoding the 170-plus partnerships against Delhi Capitals in IPL
What's the story
Gujarat Titans handed Delhi Capitals a thumping 10-wicket defeat in the recent 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
The Titans chased down a target of 200 runs in just 19 overs with openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill remaining unbeaten.
This humiliating defeat marked Delhi Capitals' third 10-wicket defeat.
Here we decode the 170-plus partnerships against DC in IPL history.
#1
Sudharsan & Gill - 205* in 2025
Sudharsan and Gill tormented the DC bowlers with an unbeaten 205-run stand, scripting the highest partnership against the Capitals.
Sudharsan was unbeaten on 108 from just 61 balls. He struck at 177.05.
It was a solid effort from the talented batter.
He read the conditions well and got able support from Gill, who remained unscathed on 93 from 53 balls.
Sudharsan finished the game with a six in the 19th over.
#2
Gayle & Kohli - 204* in 2012
Batting first in the IPL 2012 game against DC (then Delhi Daredevils) in Delhi, Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost Tillakaratne Dilshan (10) cheaply.
Dashing opener Chris Gayle was then joined by the talismanic Virat Kohli as it was one-way traffic thereafter.
While Gayle made a mockery of Delhi bowlers en route to his 62-ball 128*, Kohli supported him well with an unbeaten 53-ball 73*.
They added 204 runs as RCB finished at 215/1. Delhi were restricted to 194/9 in response.
#3
Dhawan & Williamson - 176* in 2018
Chasing 188 in the 2018 Delhi game against DC, Sunrisers Hyderabad lost Alex Hales (14) early on.
Then arrived team skipper Kane Williamson to support Shikhar Dhawan.
The duo tormented the DC batters with an unbeaten 176-run stand as SRH (191/1) prevailed in 18.5 overs.
Dhawan (92* off 50 balls) fell short of his maiden IPL hundred. Williamson also returned unbeaten on 83* off 53 balls.