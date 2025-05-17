What's the story

In a crucial IPL 2025 clash, Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 18.

The Capitals are looking to revive their playoff hopes after a string of dismal performances.

Meanwhile, table-toppers GT can officially secure a playoff berth with a win in the upcoming game.

Their captain, Shubman Gill, is among the players to watch out for in this match.

Here we decode his stats against the Capitals.