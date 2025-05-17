Shubman Gill averages 26.20 vs DC in IPL: Stats
What's the story
In a crucial IPL 2025 clash, Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 18.
The Capitals are looking to revive their playoff hopes after a string of dismal performances.
Meanwhile, table-toppers GT can officially secure a playoff berth with a win in the upcoming game.
Their captain, Shubman Gill, is among the players to watch out for in this match.
Here we decode his stats against the Capitals.
Mixed results
Gill's performance against DC
As per ESPNcricinfo, Gill has scored 393 runs in 15 matches against the Capitals at a paltry average of 26.20, including two fifties, and a strike rate of 127.81.
This is his lowest average against an IPL team.
Notably, Gill was dismissed under 10 in each of his last four outings against DC, and his last fifty against them came in 2022.
He managed a nine-ball seven when these two sides met earlier this season.
Information
Struggles at Arun Jaitley Stadium
It must be noted that Gill has a terrible IPL record at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as well. He has managed just 61 runs across four games at this venue at 15.25. The batter's best score here is 37.
Face-offs
Gill's encounters with key DC bowlers
Gill has scored 72 IPL runs off Axar Patel at a strike rate of 141.17, but the left-arm spinner is yet to dismiss the GT star in IPL.
Against Kuldeep Yadav, Gill has scored 20 runs off just 11 deliveries without being dismissed.
The star GT opener has also been unfazed against pacer T Natarajan, slamming him for 46 runs at a strike rate of 139.39.
Career stats
Gill's overall IPL performance
Gill has scored 508 runs from 11 games in IPL 2025 at 50.80 (SR: 152.55). This includes five half-centuries.
Coming to his overall IPL numbers, he has accumulated 3,724 runs off 114 IPL games at an average of 39.20 with four tons and as many as 25 fifties.
2,307 of his runs have come in 56 matches for GT at 46.14.