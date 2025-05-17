KL Rahul averages 48.96 as an opener in IPL: Stats
What's the story
Delhi Capitals (DC) are mulling a change in their batting order with KL Rahul possibly being promoted as an opener for the rest of the 205 Indian Premier League, as per Times of India.
The move is aimed at strengthening their top order, which has been inconsistent and injury-riddled.
Meanwhile, DC are gearing up for their final three group-stage matches in a bid to make it to the playoffs.
Here we decode Rahul's stunning stats while opening in IPL.
Performance
Rahul's performance and batting position history
In IPL 2025, KL Rahul has featured in 10 matches for DC.
His batting positions have fluctuated all season; he opened once, batted at No. 3 twice, and spent seven games at No. 4.
Although he has done well in these middle-order roles, the management believes that having Rahul open could lend more stability during critical powerplay overs.
Meanwhile, Rahul scored 77 off 51 deliveries in his only outing as an opener this season, against Chennai Super Kings.
Stats
Rahul belongs to this list
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rahul is among just the five batters in IPL history with 4,000-plus runs as an opening batter.
He boasts 4,260 runs from 100 matches in this regard at 48.96 (SR: 137.15).
He has struck 36 fifties and four centuries as an opener.
Shikhar Dhawan (6,362), Virat Kohli (4,857), David Warner (5,910), and Chris Gayle (4,260) are the other members on this list.
Rahul's DC teammate Faf du Plessis (3,970) is closing in on this milestone.
Records
Rahul owns these records while opening
Rahul's average of 48.96 is the best among openers with at least 1,000 IPL runs.
Playing for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Rahul went berserk in an IPL 2018 game against DC and completed his fifty off just 14 balls.
This is the second-fastest fifty by an opener in IPL history. Yashasvi Jaiswal (13 balls) holds the record.
Rahul scored 500-plus runs in six seasons as a designated opener.
Career
Here are his overall IPL numbers
Rahul has mustered 381 runs at 47.62 this season, the most for DC.
The tally includes three fifties and a strike rate of 142.16.
Earlier in the season, Rahul became the fastest to 5,000 IPL runs.
He has now overall raced to 5,064 runs at an average of 45.62. This includes four tons and 40 fifties across 142 matches (ER: 135.14).