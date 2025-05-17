What's the story

Delhi Capitals (DC) are mulling a change in their batting order with KL Rahul possibly being promoted as an opener for the rest of the 205 Indian Premier League, as per Times of India.

The move is aimed at strengthening their top order, which has been inconsistent and injury-riddled.

Meanwhile, DC are gearing up for their final three group-stage matches in a bid to make it to the playoffs.

Here we decode Rahul's stunning stats while opening in IPL.