Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium likely to host IPL 2025 final
What's the story
Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium is tipped to host the final and Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.
Though the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to officially confirm the revised playoff venues, Cricbuzz reports they have been earmarked for matches on June 1 and June 3.
The BCCI is currently monitoring weather patterns across India before finalizing this schedule.
Playoff venues
Mumbai considered for IPL 2025 playoffs
Mumbai is being eyed as a possible venue for the first two playoff matches of IPL 2025. However, this will depend on when the monsoon hits the city.
Recent heavy rains and overcast weather conditions have made this decision-making process tricky.
The BCCI is likely to announce these venues soon. It must be noted that the IPL was suspended for a week.
While the new schedule is out, BCCI hasn't confirmed the playoff venues.
Venue logistics
BCCI's operational challenges in IPL 2025
The BCCI isn't likely to change the playoff and final venues for IPL 2025.
The remaining league matches have already been distributed among six cities, making it logistically difficult to shift broadcasts equipment and set up infrastructure at a new venue.
This operational challenge was also the reason behind not distributing matches to Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mohali/Dharamsala.
Resumption
IPL 2025 set to resume on May 17
The 2025 IPL, which was recently suspended amid rising cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, is now set to resume on May 17.
It is worth noting that the remaining matches of IPL 2025 will be held in Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru.
Meanwhile, the PBKS-DC will now be replayed in Jaipur on May 24. The game was abandoned on May 8.
Playoffs
Seven teams in race for playoffs
A total of 58 matches have been completed in IPL 2025, with 17 matches remaining (four playoff games).
Gujarat Titans, who own eight wins, top the standings with 16 points.
Royal Challengers Bangaluru are second with eight wins. PBKS and Mumbai Indians follow the two teams.
The likes of CSK, RR, and SRH are already out of the playoff race.