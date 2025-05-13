What's the story

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium is tipped to host the final and Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Though the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to officially confirm the revised playoff venues, Cricbuzz reports they have been earmarked for matches on June 1 and June 3.

The BCCI is currently monitoring weather patterns across India before finalizing this schedule.