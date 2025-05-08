What's the story

Chennai Super Kings batter Urvil Patel had a solid debut to remember in Match 57 of the IPL 2025 season versus Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

Urvil smashed 31 off 11 balls, striking at 281.82.

As per Cricbuzz, Urvil recorded the second-highest strike rate in debut IPL innings (min. 10 balls).

Here are batters with best SR in debut IPL innings (10-plus balls).