Decoding highest strike rate in debut IPL innings (10+ balls)
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings batter Urvil Patel had a solid debut to remember in Match 57 of the IPL 2025 season versus Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.
Urvil smashed 31 off 11 balls, striking at 281.82.
As per Cricbuzz, Urvil recorded the second-highest strike rate in debut IPL innings (min. 10 balls).
Here are batters with best SR in debut IPL innings (10-plus balls).
#1
340.00 - Luke Wright, PWI vs PBKS, Mohali 2013
Luke Wright made his IPL debut for the now-defunct Pune Warriors India (2013) against Punjab Kings and announced himself with a blistering 34 off just 10 balls (SR: 340).
His explosive knock featured six fours and a six, and included a quick 38-run partnership with Steve Smith before being dismissed by Azhar Mahmood.
Overall, Wright played six innings, scoring 106 runs (SR: 176.66).
#2
281.82 - Urvil Patel, CSK vs KKR, Kolkata 2025*
As mentioned, Urvil now holds the second-best strike rate in a debut IPL innings, hammering runs at 281.82.
He launched his second ball for a six and then tore into Moeen Ali in the following over, finishing with four sixes and one four.
Urvil was eventually dismissed for a blistering 30 (11) by Harshit Rana.
Urvil owns a strike rate of 170-plus in T20s.
#3
260.00 - Vipraj Nigam, DC vs LSG, Vizag 2025
Third on the list is Delhi Capitals' Vipraj Nigam, who delivered a stunning debut knock with a match-winning 39 off 15 as DC edged past Lucknow Super Giants by one wicket.
His explosive innings, laced with five fours and two sixes, came at a strike rate of 260 and turned the game.
This season, Nigam has scored 122 runs in 11 innings (SR: 179.41).
#4
246.67 - Rachin Ravindra, CSK vs RCB, Chennai 2024
CSK's Rachin Ravindra takes the fourth spot on this list for his explosive debut innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (IPL 2024), where he hammered 37 off just 15 balls.
Batting at a strike rate of 246.67, his knock featured three fours and three sixes, providing CSK with a flying start.
Overall, the New Zealand all-rounder has amassed 413 runs in 18 matches (SR: 143.90).
#5
246.15 Suresh Raina CSK vs PBKS Mohali 2008
Former CSK star Suresh Raina rounds out this list of debutants with the best strike rates in their maiden IPL innings.
In his debut against Punjab Kings (2008), Raina blazed his way to 32 off 13 balls, smashing two fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 246.15.
Overall, the explosive left-hander retired with 5,528 runs (205 matches), striking at an impressive 136.76.