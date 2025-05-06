What's the story

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene has explained the reason behind using Rohit Sharma as an impact substitute in the ongoing Indian Premier League season.

As per Jayawardene, the decision was taken owing to an injury that Rohit suffered during the ICC Champions Trophy.

Despite a sluggish start, Rohit has scored 293 runs from 10 innings at a strike-rate of 155.02 in IPL 2025.