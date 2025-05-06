Injury behind Rohit Sharma's limited role? Mahela Jayawardene explains
What's the story
Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene has explained the reason behind using Rohit Sharma as an impact substitute in the ongoing Indian Premier League season.
As per Jayawardene, the decision was taken owing to an injury that Rohit suffered during the ICC Champions Trophy.
Despite a sluggish start, Rohit has scored 293 runs from 10 innings at a strike-rate of 155.02 in IPL 2025.
Injury impact
Injury management vital for MI's success
In a press conference ahead of MI's match against Gujarat Titans, Jayawardene admitted that Rohit has been carrying a niggle from the Champions Trophy, which played a role in their decision to limit his playing time.
He said, "So we wanted to make sure that we don't push him too hard. And we have managed that while batting is the most important thing."
Rohit's injury management is vital as MI close in on a playoff spot in IPL 2025.
Playoff chase
Playoff prospects of MI
Having attained 14 points from 11 matches, third-placed Mumbai Indians are sitting pretty for a top-four finish.
They need to win at least two of their remaining three games, against Gujarat Titans (Home), Punjab Kings (Away), and Delhi Capitals (Home) to seal their playoff berth.
As their Net Run Rate is also the best among all teams (+1.274), a solitary win might also be enough for them to go through.
Rohit
Rohit's fine form in IPL 2025
As mentioned, Rohit has been in sublime form recently, scoring 293 runs in 10 innings with a strike rate of 155.03 and an average of 32.56.
Despite early struggles, he has hit three fifties, with a top score of 76*.
He recently became only the second player to score 6,000-plus runs for a team in T20 cricket.
Overall, Rohit has accumulated 6,921 runs in 267 IPL matches at an average of 29.83.
Team strategy
Jayawardene addresses team dynamics
During the press conference, Jayawardene also clarified that the team's composition requires players to do dual roles.
He said, "Most of the guys are doing dual roles. Most of them are bowling. At the same time, some of the venues need boundary runners."
Notably, MI have one of the most balanced line-ups in the ongoing season.