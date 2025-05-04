Listing the highest partnerships for CSK vs RCB (any wicket)
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings' young opener Ayush Mhatre (94) and seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (77*) put up a valiant fight in their narrow two-run loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025.
The pair shared a vital 114-run stand for the third wicket, now the third-highest partnership for CSK against RCB (any wicket).
Here are the highest partnerships for CSK vs RCB (any wicket).
#1
165 - Shivam Dube, Robin Uthappa, Mumbai, 2022 (3rd wkt)
Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa's 165-run stand for the third wicket is CSK's highest partnership against RCB in IPL (2022).
After two early wickets, the pair smashed 17 sixes combined, with Uthappa scoring 88 off 50 before his dismissal.
Dube stood his ground, scoring 95* from 46 balls, helping CSK post 216/4.
Meanwhile, CSK secured a 23-run victory by restricting RCB to 193/9.
#2
159 - Michael Hussey, Murali Vijay, Chennai, 2011 (1st wkt)
In the 2011 IPL final, CSK openers Michael Hussey and Murali Vijay added 159 runs, their then-highest partnership against RCB.
The duo got CSK to a flying start, posting 159 in 14.5 overs before Hussey fell, scoring 63 off 45, while Vijay hammered 95 off 52.
Their stand powered CSK to 205/5. They later restricted RCB to 147/8, clinching their second consecutive title.
#3
114 - Ayush Mhatre, Ravindra Jadeja, Bengaluru, 2025 (3rd wkt)
As mentioned, CSK's third-highest partnership against RCB in the IPL came in Match 51 (2025 season).
Chasing 214, Mhatre and Jadeja stabilized the innings with smart strike rotation and timely boundaries.
Mhatre scored 94 off 48 balls before falling, while Jadeja remained unbeaten on a gritty 77 off 45.
Despite their efforts, CSK fell just short, losing by two runs in a last-over thriller.
#4
106 - Matthew Hayden, Parthiv Patel, Gqeberha, 2009 (1st wkt)
CSK's first 100-plus stand against RCB came from Matthew Hayden and Parthiv Patel, who added 106 for the first wicket (2009 season).
Patel scored 30 off 26 before falling, followed by Hussey's run-out on the next ball after a quickfire 65 off 35.
According to ESPNcricinfo, despite the double blow, CSK posted 179/5 and later bowled out RCB for 87, sealing a dominant win.