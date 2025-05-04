What's the story

Chennai Super Kings' young opener Ayush Mhatre (94) and seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (77*) put up a valiant fight in their narrow two-run loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025.

The pair shared a vital 114-run stand for the third wicket, now the third-highest partnership for CSK against RCB (any wicket).

Here are the highest partnerships for CSK vs RCB (any wicket).