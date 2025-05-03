May 03, 202510:10 am

What's the story

Gujarat Titans's opener Sai Sudharsan has scripted history by becoming the fastest Indian to score 2,000 runs in T20 cricket.

The 23-year-old accomplished the feat during the IPL 2025 match against SunRisers Hyderabad at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Sudharsan reached the landmark en route to his 48-run knock, achieving the milestone in just 54 innings.

Here we look at the fastest batters to accomplish 2,000 T20 runs.