Listing the fastest Indian batters to accomplish 2,000 T20 runs
What's the story
Gujarat Titans's opener Sai Sudharsan has scripted history by becoming the fastest Indian to score 2,000 runs in T20 cricket.
The 23-year-old accomplished the feat during the IPL 2025 match against SunRisers Hyderabad at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
Sudharsan reached the landmark en route to his 48-run knock, achieving the milestone in just 54 innings.
Here we look at the fastest batters to accomplish 2,000 T20 runs.
#4
Devdutt Padikkal - 61 innings
Devdutt Padikkal holds the fourth place on this list as he took 61 innings to accomplish 2,000 runs.
Padikkal has so far smashed 3,036 T20 runs in 108 matches.
He averages 30.97 and has a strike rate of 133.45 in the format.
The tally includes three tons and 19 half-centuries. 1,789 of Padikkal's runs have come in the IPL (50s: 11, 100s: 1).
#3
Ruturaj Gaikwad - 60 innings
Ruturaj Gaikwad is narrowly ahead of Padikkal, having taken 60 innings to get this feat.
The Chennai Super Kings star has so far scored 4,996 runs at 39.33 in 150 games.
He owns a strike rate of 140.69 as the tally includes 35 fifties and six tons.
2,502 of his runs have come in the IPL at 40.35.
#2
Sachin Tendulkar - 59 innings
Though the talismanic Sachin Tendulkar did not play a lot of T20 cricket, he left a mark in his limited appearances.
He took just 59 innings to complete 2,000 runs in the format.
Tendulkar overall played 96 T20 games and finished with 2,797 runs at 32.90.
The batter smashed 16 fifties besides a ton. All of his 2,334 IPL runs came for Mumbai Indians.
He won the Orange Cap in 2010.
.
#1
Sai Sudharsan - 54 innings
As mentioned, Sudharsan took 54 innings to get the mark. Overall in the 20-over format, Sudharsan has now raced to 2,016 runs from 55 matches, as per ESPNcricinfo.
He averages a handsome 42 with his strike rate being 135.66.
He has a solitary ton and 13 fifties under his belt.
Meanwhile, 1,538 of his T20 runs have come in the IPL at an average of 48.06.