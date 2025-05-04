What's the story

In a display of talent and composure, Chennai Super Kings' 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre smashed his maiden IPL half-century in his recent outing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Mhatre scored a brilliant 48-ball 94, but his effort fell short as RCB won by two runs.

Notably, Mhatre is now the third-youngest player to score a 50-plus score in IPL.

We present the youngest IPL half-centurions.