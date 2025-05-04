Presenting youngest batters to register 50-plus scores in IPL
In a display of talent and composure, Chennai Super Kings' 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre smashed his maiden IPL half-century in his recent outing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Mhatre scored a brilliant 48-ball 94, but his effort fell short as RCB won by two runs.
Notably, Mhatre is now the third-youngest player to score a 50-plus score in IPL.
We present the youngest IPL half-centurions.
#1
14y 32d - Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR) vs GT, 2025
Rajasthan Royals' 14-year-old sensation took the cricketing world by storm in IPL 2025, becoming both the youngest half-centurion and centurion in IPL with a stunning 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans.
Meanwhile, he bought up his fifty in just 17 balls.
He eventually scored 101 off 38 balls, hammering 11 sixes and seven fours.
Suryavanshi also became the youngest centurion in T20 cricket.
#2
17y 175d - Riyan Parag (RR) vs DC, 2019
Current RR skipper Riyan Parag also features on this list, courtesy of his 49-ball 50 (featuring four boundaries and two sixes) against Delhi Capitals (2019).
At the time, Parag became the youngest IPL half-centurion (17y 175d).
His crucial knock helped RR post 115/9, though it wasn't enough as DC won by five wickets.
#3
17y 291d - Ayush Mhatre (CSK) vs RCB, 2025*
As mentioned, 17-year-old Mhatre became the third-youngest player to score a half-century in IPL, smashing 94 off 48 balls against RCB.
Chasing 214, Mhatre brought CSK back into the game with a 25-ball fifty (ninth over), forging a vital stand with Ravindra Jadeja.
Despite his effort, CSK fell short by two runs.
#4
18y 169d - Sanju Samson (RR) vs RCB, 2013
RR wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who is currently sidelined due to injury, ranks fourth on the list.
He earned the spot with a 63-run knock off 41 balls (2013).
At the time, he became the youngest IPL half-centurion at 18 years and 169 days, and is now the fourth-youngest overall.
Overall, Samson has scored 4,643 IPL runs (175 matches), including three centuries and 26 fifties.
#5
18y 169d - Prithvi Shaw (DC) vs KKR, 2018
Former DC batter and youth sensation Prithvi Shaw rounds off this list, thanks to his 62 off 44 balls (seven fours) and two sixes against KKR (2018).
Aged 18 years and 169 days, he became the fifth-youngest IPL half-centurion.
However, Shaw couldn't maintain his early form and saw a dip in performance, leading to fewer opportunities.
Overall, he has amassed 1,892 IPL runs.