Presenting the fastest players to 4,000 IPL runs (by innings)
Gujarat Titans' wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler smashed his 24th IPL fifty during the 51st 2025 IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
He also crossed the 4,000-run milestone in IPL, scoring 64 off 37 as GT won by 38 runs.
Buttler achieved the feat in 116 innings, making him the fourth-fastest to reach 4,000 IPL runs.
Here are the fastest players to 4,000 IPL runs (by innings).
#1
105 innings - KL Rahul
Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul tops the list, achieving the feat in 105 innings.
He reached the milestone in 2023 while playing for the Punjab Kings, breaking Chris Gayle's long-standing record of 112 innings.
Notably, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter also became the fastest player to reach 5,000 IPL runs, accomplishing the landmark in 130 innings.
Overall, Rahul now owns 5,054 runs (141 matches) at 45.95.
#2
112 - Chris Gayle
Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Chris Gayle ranks second on the list, reaching 4,000 IPL runs in 112 innings while playing for Kings XI Punjab in 2019.
The explosive West Indian dominated the league for almost a decade, amassed 4,965 runs in 142 innings, and remains a league icon.
Notably, he still holds the record for the highest individual score in IPL history (175*).
#3
114 - David Warner
Former Australian batter David Warner closely trails Gayle, having reached 4,000 IPL runs in his 114th innings.
He achieved the milestone in 2017, playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Kolkata Knight Riders, and was the fastest to do so at the time.
Overall, Warner amassed 6,565 runs in 184 matches at 40.52 and is the player with the second-most fifty-plus scores in IPL with 66.
#4
116 - Jos Buttler
As mentioned, Buttler is now the fourth-fastest batter to reach 4,000 IPL runs, achieving the feat in his 116th innings.
For GT, he has scored 470 runs this season and ranks as the third-fastest to 4,000 IPL runs by balls faced, doing so in 2,677 deliveries.
Overall, Buttler has amassed 4,052 runs in 117 IPL innings at 40.52, with 24 fifties and seven centuries.