Gujarat Titans' wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler smashed his 24th IPL fifty during the 51st 2025 IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He also crossed the 4,000-run milestone in IPL, scoring 64 off 37 as GT won by 38 runs.

Buttler achieved the feat in 116 innings, making him the fourth-fastest to reach 4,000 IPL runs.

Here are the fastest players to 4,000 IPL runs (by innings).