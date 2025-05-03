What's the story

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 53rd match of IPL 2025.

The match will be played on May 4 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

As KKR are placed seventh on the points table with four wins from 10 matches, they need a series of wins.

Meanwhile, Andre Russell is one of their key players.

Here we decode the all-rounder's stats against the Royals.