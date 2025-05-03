Andre Russell averages 20 with bat vs RR: Key stats
What's the story
The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 53rd match of IPL 2025.
The match will be played on May 4 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
As KKR are placed seventh on the points table with four wins from 10 matches, they need a series of wins.
Meanwhile, Andre Russell is one of their key players.
Here we decode the all-rounder's stats against the Royals.
Stats
Strike rate of 158.73 versus RR
Russell, who has been woefully out of form this season, has scored 200 runs from 17 matches against RR in the IPL at 20 from 12 innings. He has hit a solitary fifty.
The West Indian T20 legend's strike rate reads a phenomenal 158.73, as per ESPNcricinfo.
In addition to 12 fours, he has smoked 16 maximums. He has been out for a duck on a solitary occasion.
Information
Russell owns 7 wickets with the ball
With the ball in his hand, Russell has bagged seven wickets from eight innings against RR at 29. His economy rate is on the higher side (9.22). His best performance reads 3/32.
Face-off
Numbers vs key RR players
Russell has smashed Jofra Archer for 40 runs off 25 balls, having been dismissed by him once across six T20 meetings.
Maheesh Theekshana has also trapped the KKR dasher once across three meetings, giving away 20 runs off 10 balls.
With his right-arm pacer, Russell has dismissed the dashing Shimron Hetmyer twice across seven T20 innings.
Career
Form and career stats
Meanwhile, Russell has had a forgettable season so far as he has managed just 72 runs from seven innings at 10.28.
Though he has managed eight wickets with the ball, his economy (12) is too high.
The dasher has overall scored 2,556 IPL runs from 112 innings at 27.78 (SR: 173.28).
123 of his T20 wickets have come in the IPL at 22.73 from 118 innings.