Meghan Markle's half-sister revives $75,000 defamation case; September hearing set  

Samantha Markle (60) is preparing for a new round of legal proceedings against her half-sister, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle . This comes after the 2023 lawsuit filed by Markle in Florida 's federal court went in the Suits star's favor last year. Following this, Markle went to an appeals court, and the latest hearing is now set for September 9. So, what is this case all about?

Legal history Meghan's Oprah Winfrey interview caused plaintiff 'humiliation and hatred' Markle had sued Meghan (44) for allegedly making "false and malicious statements" about her during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. Filing the $75,000 lawsuit, Markle claimed that her younger sister's comments during the interview caused her "humiliation and hatred." The case was initially scheduled for the week of August 11 but has since been rescheduled to September 9 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Issues Markle alleged they were close until 2018 Markle took issue with Meghan's statements made across various interviews, including the famous Winfrey one, where she appeared with her husband, Prince Harry. Meghan implied that she grew up as an only child. Markle found it defamatory, alleging they were close, not only during Meghan's childhood, but actually until 2018, when she started dating Harry. Markle's complaint also listed instances of negative press she got from speaking about her half-sister.

Legal dismissal Meghan's legal team previously dismissed claims Apart from the 2023 case, Markle also filed a libel suit against Meghan in 2022. Meghan's team had dismissed Markle's claims then, stating they would give the case "the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves." Their father, Thomas Markle Sr., had expressed his willingness to testify in Markle's case back in March 2022. However, a judge later dismissed the lawsuit, stating that the Duchess's remarks were opinions and "not capable of being proved false."