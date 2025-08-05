Kotak Mahindra-PVR INOX credit card launched: What are the benefits?

The co-branded credit card comes with a limited-period 25% discount on movie tickets booked at the rebranded cinemas. It also offers a 20% discount on food and beverages at PVR INOX outlets, along with access to dedicated cinema lounges. Frederick Dsouza, Kotak Mahindra Bank's Business Head - Credit Cards, said the partnership aims to enhance the overall cinema experience for customers.

Premium positioning

A look at the collaboration

Gautam Dutta, the CEO of PVR INOX Ltd, said the collaboration fits their strategy of offering select cinema formats as premium experiences. A short promotional film highlighting the credit card's features has been released and is being screened across over 1,700 cinema halls. Kotak Mahindra Bank and PVR INOX have been working together for more than 17 years on similar co-branded initiatives.