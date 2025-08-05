'Ella McCay': Emma Mackey-Jamie Lee Curtis offer political family drama
What's the story
The first trailer for Ella McCay, written and directed by Oscar and Emmy winner James L Brooks, was released recently. The film stars Emma Mackey as the titular character, a young woman balancing her family and career as a politician. The story is narrated by Julie Kavner, who voices Marge in The Simpsons. It will be released in theaters on December 12, 2025.
Trailer highlights
Trailer: Kavner introduces Ella before we see Mackey in action
The trailer begins with Kavner's character introducing Ella McCay and her complicated life. "I'm here to provide facts about Ella McCay," she says, adding that she's worked for Ella since law school. Mackey's character is seen grappling with her estranged father's return (played by Woody Harrelson) while trying to maintain her political career. The film also stars Jamie Lee Curtis as Ella's aunt Helen and Jack Lowden as her husband.
Film's focus
What to expect from the film
The film delves into Ella's journey as she becomes governor at 34. It also explores her relationship with her estranged father and the impact of their reunion on her life. The trailer hints at a mix of humor and drama as Ella navigates these challenges while maintaining her political career.