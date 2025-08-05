'Ella McCay': Emma Mackey-Jamie Lee Curtis offer political family drama  

Trailer highlights

Trailer: Kavner introduces Ella before we see Mackey in action

The trailer begins with Kavner's character introducing Ella McCay and her complicated life. "I'm here to provide facts about Ella McCay," she says, adding that she's worked for Ella since law school. Mackey's character is seen grappling with her estranged father's return (played by Woody Harrelson) while trying to maintain her political career. The film also stars Jamie Lee Curtis as Ella's aunt Helen and Jack Lowden as her husband.