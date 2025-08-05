Amit Shah becomes India's longest-serving home minister, surpasses Advani's record 

Amit Shah has become India's longest-serving Union Minister of Home Affairs, surpassing the previous record held by Lal Krishna Advani . He took office on May 30, 2019, and has served for a total of 2,258 days in office. This milestone was achieved on August 5—the same date he announced the abrogation of Article 370 in Parliament in 2019.

Record-breaking service Other leaders with long tenures as home minister Before Shah, Advani had held the post for 2,256 days, from March 19, 1998, to May 22, 2004. Congress leader Govind Ballabh Pant also served as Home Minister for 6 years and 56 days, from January 10, 1955, to March 7, 1961. Shah's first term ended on June 9, 2024, and he resumed office on June 10, 2024. He also holds the position of Union Minister for Cooperation in the current government.

Security reforms Major changes in internal security landscape Shah's tenure has been defined by major changes in India's internal security landscape. The abrogation of Article 370 and the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status are among the most important decisions. The region has seen a major improvement in law and order since then, with stone pelting incidents nearly disappearing.