India News / Indian government appoints Parag Jain as new R&AW chief
Indian government appoints Parag Jain as new R&AW chief
Jain is a 1989-batch IPS officer

By Snehil Singh
Jun 28, 2025
04:35 pm
What's the story

The Indian government has appointed Parag Jain as the new chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW). A 1989-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Punjab cadre, Jain will replace Ravi Sinha, whose term ends on June 30. He will take charge on July 1 for a fixed two-year term.

Career highlights

Early career contributions in Punjab

Jain is currently the head of R&AW's Aviation Research Centre (ARC), which handles aerial surveillance and related operations. He has more than two decades of experience with R&AW. His early career includes significant operational contributions during the peak of terrorism in Punjab, where he served as Senior Superintendent of Police and Deputy Inspector General in multiple districts.

Operational expertise

Extensive experience in dealing with Pakistan

Within R&AW, Jain has extensively handled the Pakistan desk and served in Jammu and Kashmir during the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, officials told The Times of India. He has also been posted to Indian missions in Sri Lanka and Canada. During his tenure in Canada, he monitored Khalistani terror modules operating from overseas.

Intelligence skills

Jain's ground experience in Kashmir

Jain is known for his expertise in utilizing both HUMINT (human intelligence) and TECHINT (technical intelligence). The Print quoted sources within the security establishment, indicating that Jain is anticipated to provide new momentum to the organization, which has experienced significant setbacks over the past two years. The most notable setback was the failure in Bangladesh, which resulted in the overthrow of the Sheikh Hasina government, along with India's inability to gauge the situation on the ground effectively.