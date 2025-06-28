Indian government appoints Parag Jain as new R&AW chief

The Indian government has appointed Parag Jain as the new chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW). A 1989-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Punjab cadre, Jain will replace Ravi Sinha, whose term ends on June 30. He will take charge on July 1 for a fixed two-year term.

Career highlights Early career contributions in Punjab Jain is currently the head of R&AW's Aviation Research Centre (ARC), which handles aerial surveillance and related operations. He has more than two decades of experience with R&AW. His early career includes significant operational contributions during the peak of terrorism in Punjab, where he served as Senior Superintendent of Police and Deputy Inspector General in multiple districts.

Operational expertise Extensive experience in dealing with Pakistan Within R&AW, Jain has extensively handled the Pakistan desk and served in Jammu and Kashmir during the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, officials told The Times of India. He has also been posted to Indian missions in Sri Lanka and Canada. During his tenure in Canada, he monitored Khalistani terror modules operating from overseas.