BJP launches 10-day 'Tiranga Yatra' for outreach on 'Operation Sindoor'
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will kick off a nationwide outreach program, the Tiranga Yatra, on Tuesday.
The 10-day event seeks to honor the bravery and sacrifices of India's armed forces, especially in the wake of the recent successful operation dubbed 'Operation Sindoor.'
The yatra will take place from May 13-23 across various parts of India.
Objective
Promoting patriotism and national unity
The Tiranga Yatra seeks to invoke feelings of pride and togetherness among citizens.
It will highlight the bravery of the Indian Army and spread messages of patriotism, national unity and respect for India's Tricolor.
Senior party leaders such as Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda have been roped in to plan the campaign's rollout.
Twitter Post
Yatra carried out in Arunachal
Ahead of the historic Cabinet Aapke Dwar, led the Tiranga Yatra at Walong with my Cabinet colleagues, local leaders, Army personnel, and the spirited local public.— Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) May 13, 2025
The patriotic fervour at this easternmost frontier rekindled our love for the nation and strengthened our… pic.twitter.com/0IcSvsDJeF
Campaign details
Non-partisan approach to unite people
The yatra will include massive public meetings, bike rallies, flag-hoisting events and awareness activities, all to bring out the success of 'Operation Sindoor,' which the government has celebrated as a landmark military victory.
Driven by national pride, the yatra will be non-partisan, said a senior BJP functionary.
"This is about uniting the people behind the bravery of our armed forces, not political point-scoring," the senior BJP functionary told IANS.