Congress questions Modi's silence on Trump's threat during nationwide address
What's the story
The Congress has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over US President Donald Trump's claim that India and Pakistan only agreed to stop fighting after he threatened to cut off trade ties with both countries.
Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera expressed his shock at PM Modi's silence on the issue during his speech, saying, "Sindoor ke saath sauda sambhav nahi" (there's no room for compromise when it comes to a woman's dignity and sacrifice).
Trade threat
Trump claimed he threatened to cut trade
Trump's remarks came right before PM Modi's address to the nation.
Speaking to reporters, he said, "I said, come on, we're going to do a lot of trade with you guys. Let's stop it...If you stop it, we'll do a trade. If you don't stop it, we're not going to do any trade."
Shortly after Trump's speech followed by PM Modi's, a number of senior Congress leaders, including Pawan Khera and Jairam Ramesh, demanded answers from PM Modi.
Questions raised
Congress leaders demand answers from PM Modi
They questioned if India agreed to US mediation based on Trump's threats.
"Why did PM Modi remain silent and also on Trump's efforts to internationalize the Kashmir issue?," Khera asked while calling for a joint parliamentary session on the Pahalgam terror attacks and Operation Sindoor.
Ramesh also took to X (formerly Twitter), expressing his concerns about the prime minister's silence on these matters.
Market concerns
Ramesh questions potential concessions to US demands
"The prime minister's much-delayed address to the nation was completely upstaged by President Trump's revelations a few minutes earlier. Has India agreed to US mediation?" he wrote on X.
However, government sources told multiple news channels that trade didn't figure in separate talks between PM Modi and US Vice President JD Vance.
They also clarified External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Secretary of State Marco Rubio's talks ahead of the India-Pakistan understanding didn't involve trade matters either.