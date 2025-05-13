What's the story

The Congress has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over US President Donald Trump's claim that India and Pakistan only agreed to stop fighting after he threatened to cut off trade ties with both countries.

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera expressed his shock at PM Modi's silence on the issue during his speech, saying, "Sindoor ke saath sauda sambhav nahi" (there's no room for compromise when it comes to a woman's dignity and sacrifice).