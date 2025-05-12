Karnataka Congress shares distorted J&K map; BJP slams 'Wazir-e-Ala' Siddaramaiah
What's the story
The Karnataka Congress has come under fire for posting an incorrect map of Jammu and Kashmir.
The party's post was meant to criticize the International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s $1 billion loan to Pakistan but was soon removed after the error was noticed.
Deputy CM and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president, DK Shivakumar, dismissed the incident as a "minor error," claiming mischief behind it.
Response
Shivakumar addresses the map controversy
Addressing the issue, CM Shivakumar said, "Nobody can remove from the map, somebody has done mischief."
He added all those responsible for the error have been removed. "Everyone involved in that mistake has been removed. I have sacked those who were handling the matter," he said.
Reacting to the post, BJP Karnataka said, "Congress uses a map showing Jammu & Kashmir as part of Pakistan in their post. Whose instructions are they following? Wazir-e-Ala @siddaramaiah ?"
Twitter Post
BJP shares deleted post
Congress uses a map showing Jammu & Kashmir as part of Pakistan in their post. Whose instructions are they following? Wazir-e-Ala @siddaramaiah?— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 12, 2025
This isn’t a mistake, it’s a mindset. National interest comes last for Congress.#PakistanPremi #DeshDrohiCongress… pic.twitter.com/88FFYnjyNe
Past incidents
Karnataka Congress's history of controversial map displays
The BJP also alleged that the post shows the mindset of the Congress, which always places national interest last.
This isn't the first time the party has been criticized for showing controversial maps.
In December 2024, distorted maps appeared on Congress banners in a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Belagavi.
The promotional banners featured missing parts of Jammu and Kashmir, sparking outrage from BJP leaders who termed it "shameful" and accused Congress of attempting to appease its vote bank.