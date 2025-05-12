Modi said 'ghus ke maarenge,' that's what we did: BJP
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership following the recent success of 'Operation Sindoor.'
He said PM Modi took "resolute" steps that would not just instill fear in Islamabad but would also cripple Pakistan's economy.
Addressing a press conference following the operation, he said, "The PM said that the revenge would be beyond the enemy's imagination....He had also said 'mitti mein milayenge' and 'ghus ke maarenge' that is what we did."
Unprecedented action
Patra commends India's unprecedented strike on Pakistan
Patra termed the operation an "extraordinary achievement," saying it's the first time any country has struck deep inside a nuclear-armed country.
"This is Naya Bharat. We attack them in their own backyards," he added.
He said from 22nd April till 7th May, there was an atmosphere of tension in the country and a demand for immediate action.
"Despite surgical strikes in the past, Pakistan could not guess when it would be struck," he proudly professed.
Diplomatic stance
Clarification on India-Pakistan relations post-operation
Patra also made it clear that the present equation between India and Pakistan is not a ceasefire but an understanding.
However, "We will break that understanding the moment Pakistan launches another terrorist attack on India," he warned.
Patra also spoke about the economic consequences of India's moves on Pakistan.
He said, "With the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, Pakistan's GDP will collapse."
"For more than 50 years, no one touched the Indus Water Agreement," said Patra.
Economic implications
Indus Waters Treaty to remain in abeyance
The Indus Waters Treaty is a water-distribution agreement between India and Pakistan brokered by the World Bank in 1960.
Sources told NDTV that the Modi administration has stated that the treaty will be suspended until cross-border terrorism is eliminated.
"When we build it, we will take you there...and Keep your bags ready," sources on India building dams on rivers said.