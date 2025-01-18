'Pakistan a cancer consuming its body politic': Jaishankar slams neighbor
What's the story
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has taken a strong dig at Pakistan, likening it to a "cancer" that is now consuming its own people.
"Pakistan is an exception in our neighborhood, in view of its support to cross border terrorism. That cancer is now consuming its own body politic," he said while addressing the 19th Nani A Palkhivala Memorial Lecture in Mumbai.
Regional efforts
Jaishankar highlights India's role in regional development
Jaishankar also emphasized India's attempts to rebuild regional relationships after partition through a generous approach without expecting anything in return.
He said India has been funding and supporting energy, rail, and road connectivity while expanding trade and investment with its neighbors.
During crises, India has served as an "insurance" for smaller neighbors, as witnessed in Sri Lanka in 2023 when India offered a $4 billion package, he said.
Border talks
Jaishankar addresses India-China border issues
The minister also spoke about the ongoing efforts to address India-China border issues arising from the 2020 situation.
He emphasized the importance of strategic long-term planning and the rapid development of India's national power.
Jaishankar summarized India's diplomatic approach with China as rooted in "mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual interest."
Jaishankar said India considers itself a 'vishwabandhu,' or friend of all, working to bridge divides in polarized situations through mutual respect and interest.
Diplomatic vision
Jaishankar outlines India's global diplomatic strategy
"India is striving to develop ties with the middle powers and it has helped expand its diplomatic profile," he said.
He said that India's approach with regards to some relationships like US, China, Pakistan and Israel has been with "far greater realism."
HH=e stated that India has transcended what Prime Minister Narendra Modi refers to as the "hesitations of history," notably in terms of its relations with the United States.