Jaishankar's US visit spanned December 24-29

EAM Jaishankar meets Trump's NSA pick Michael Waltz

Dec 28, 2024

What's the story External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Congressman Michael Waltz, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for National Security Advisor, during his visit to the United States from December 24 to 29. This meeting is the first high-level interaction between the Indian government and the incoming Trump administration. After their discussion, Jaishankar took to social media to express his contentment.

Jaishankar expresses satisfaction over meeting with Waltz

"Delighted to meet Rep Michael Waltz this evening. Enjoyed a wide-ranging conversation on our bilateral partnership as well as current global issues. Look forward to working with him," he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Waltz will take over as National Security Advisor on January 20, succeeding Jake Sullivan. He is a three-term Congressman from Florida's sixth Congressional District and co-chairs the Congressional India Caucus.

Waltz's significant role in US-India relations

The Congressional India Caucus, co-chaired by Waltz, is the largest country-specific caucus in the US House of Representatives. Waltz also co-led a Congressional delegation to India in August last year and attended Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. During his visit, Jaishankar also attended a two-day conference with the Indian Embassy and Consuls General in Washington DC. He wrote on X, "Confident from the deliberations that the continuous growth of the India-US partnership will be accelerated."

