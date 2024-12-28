Summarize Simplifying... In short The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have rendered Kamal Adwan Hospital, northern Gaza's last major hospital, non-operational, alleging it was a Hamas stronghold.

Despite the IDF's claims, Hamas denies any military presence and accuses Israeli forces of storming the hospital, leading to patient and staff displacement.

Amidst the chaos, the World Health Organization (WHO) has called for a ceasefire, while an Israeli rights group petitions to halt military operations, warning that dismantling Gaza's health system could be a "death sentence" for many Palestinians.

WHO said key departments of the hospital were burnt

IDF operation renders northern Gaza's last major hospital non-operational

By Snehil Singh 11:34 am Dec 28, 2024

What's the story The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a military operation near Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza on Friday. The operation targeted Hamas operatives and infrastructure based on intelligence reports. The action has rendered northern Gaza's last major health facility non-operational, the World Health Organization (WHO) said. The WHO added that key departments of the hospital were severely burnt and destroyed in the raid.

Allegations

IDF claims hospital used as Hamas stronghold

The IDF has alleged that Kamal Adwan Hospital was being used as a stronghold by Hamas, violating international law. Despite efforts to minimize harm during the operation, 60 health workers and 25 critically ill patients remain in the hospital. The IDF reiterated its commitment to international law regarding medical facilities, adding that it had targeted the hospital based on intelligence reports of terrorist activities since October 2024.

Counterclaims

Hamas denies military presence, accuses IDF of storming hospital

Hamas has denied any military presence in Kamal Adwan Hospital and accused Israeli forces of storming the facility. The Gaza Health Ministry claimed Israeli troops forced patients and staff outside into harsh conditions. Some were reportedly taken to unknown locations. These allegations come amidst the IDF's claims that the hospital was being used as a base for terrorist activities.

Aftermath

Hospital director reports damage, WHO calls for ceasefire

Hospital director Hossam Abu Safiyeh said surgery departments were set ablaze during the military operation. He added five staff members had been killed in an earlier strike. The World Health Organization (WHO) expressed deep concern for patient safety and called for a ceasefire. The WHO described conditions at Kamal Adwan Hospital as "appalling" and operating at a "minimum" level.

Legal action

Israeli rights group petitions to halt military operations

Separately, the Israeli rights group, Physicians for Human Rights-Israel, has filed a petition to halt military operations at Kamal Adwan Hospital. The action comes as the IDF intensified its campaign in Gaza since October, hoping to prevent Hamas from regrouping. The WHO has warned that dismantling Gaza's health system is a "death sentence" for tens of thousands of Palestinians needing care.