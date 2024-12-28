Summarize Simplifying... In short Donald Trump has urged the Supreme Court to delay the proposed TikTok ban, arguing that he can negotiate a deal with ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, to sell a significant portion of its ownership to an American firm.

The Supreme Court will hear the case on January 10, considering whether the ban violates the First Amendment.

Meanwhile, concerns persist over national security risks posed by TikTok's Chinese ownership, with Trump warning that a ban could set a dangerous global precedent for free speech. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The ban will come into effect on January 19

US: Donald Trump urges Supreme Court to delay TikTok ban

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:28 am Dec 28, 202410:28 am

What's the story US President-elect Donald Trump has turned to the US Supreme Court, asking for a delay in the enforcement of a law that could either ban or force the sale of TikTok. The law, citing national security concerns, is due to come into effect on January 19, 2025. Trump has submitted an amicus brief asking for time after his January 20 inauguration to negotiate a resolution.

Deal proposition

Trump proposes deal to avert ban

In his brief, Trump argues that he alone has "the consummate dealmaking expertise, the electoral mandate, and the political will" to negotiate a resolution. He proposed an agreement in which ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese parent company, sells a significant portion of its ownership to an American firm. However, he did not detail the potential deal or how long of a delay would be needed.

Hearing scheduled

Supreme Court to hear arguments on ban

The Supreme Court will hear the matter on January 10 to determine if the proposed TikTok ban violates the First Amendment. The law allows the President to delay its enforcement if progress is made to ensure ByteDance no longer owns TikTok. This comes as Trump's administration would be tasked with enforcing any possible ban and handling divestment deals.

Platform influence

Trump acknowledges TikTok's influence on young voters

Trump has also emphasized his social media presence and ownership of Truth Social as assets in evaluating TikTok's significance for freedom of expression. This is a departure from his position during his first term when he pushed for a ban on the platform in 2020. He now acknowledges the role TikTok played in swaying young voters during his recent campaign.

Security worries

National security concerns over TikTok's Chinese ownership

The Joe Biden administration has expressed concerns over national security risks posed by Chinese ownership of TikTok. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar has warned about the platform's practice of collecting sensitive data from millions of Americans. Meanwhile, TikTok contends that Congress overlooked less extreme measures and that speech bans should be a last resort.

Global impact

Trump warns of global precedent set by TikTok ban

Trump's filing also echoed free speech arguments made by TikTok and its users. He warned that the law "may set a dangerous global precedent" by potentially shutting down an entire social media platform, based on concerns about disfavored speech. Notably, a federal appeals court in Washington had previously upheld the law, granting Congress and the President broad discretion in national security matters.