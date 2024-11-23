Hyundai recalls 145,000 EVs due to risk of power loss
Hyundai, along with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), has announced a recall of more than 145,000 electric vehicles. The move stems from a defect that could lead to a sudden loss of power while driving, thereby increasing the risk of accidents. The recall also covers some 62,000 EVs from Kia Motors, Hyundai's subsidiary brand.
Faulty ICCU at the heart of recall
The technical issue behind this huge recall is associated with the integrated charging control unit (ICCU). This part, which controls the charging of the vehicle's onboard 12V battery, can get damaged and cause battery failure. The NHTSA has emphasized that ICCUs in these models are especially susceptible to damage, preventing the battery from charging.
Five models across 3 years affected
The NHTSA has flagged as many as five models from three different years affected by this issue. They include Hyundai's Ioniq-branded cars as well as a few electric Genesis luxury vehicles. The affected cars and their respective model years are: Genesis GV60 (2023-2025), Genesis GV70 Electrified (2023-2025), Genesis G80 (2023-2024), Hyundai Ioniq 5 (2023-2024), and Hyundai Ioniq 6 (2023-2025).
Hyundai's action plan and customer notification
To fix this problem, Hyundai has detailed a plan under which dealers will inspect the control unit and its fuse, and replace any faulty parts. The control unit's software will also be updated. All these services will be provided free of charge. Those affected by this recall will begin receiving notifications through mail from mid-January 2025 onward.