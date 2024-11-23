Summarize Simplifying... In short Hyundai is recalling 145,000 electric vehicles, including Ioniq and Genesis models from 2023 to 2025, due to a technical issue with the integrated charging control unit (ICCU) that could lead to power loss.

The recall also covers some Kia EVs

Hyundai recalls 145,000 EVs due to risk of power loss

By Dwaipayan Roy 09:52 am Nov 23, 2024

What's the story Hyundai, along with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), has announced a recall of more than 145,000 electric vehicles. The move stems from a defect that could lead to a sudden loss of power while driving, thereby increasing the risk of accidents. The recall also covers some 62,000 EVs from Kia Motors, Hyundai's subsidiary brand.

Technical issue

Faulty ICCU at the heart of recall

The technical issue behind this huge recall is associated with the integrated charging control unit (ICCU). This part, which controls the charging of the vehicle's onboard 12V battery, can get damaged and cause battery failure. The NHTSA has emphasized that ICCUs in these models are especially susceptible to damage, preventing the battery from charging.

Model details

Five models across 3 years affected

The NHTSA has flagged as many as five models from three different years affected by this issue. They include Hyundai's Ioniq-branded cars as well as a few electric Genesis luxury vehicles. The affected cars and their respective model years are: Genesis GV60 (2023-2025), Genesis GV70 Electrified (2023-2025), Genesis G80 (2023-2024), Hyundai Ioniq 5 (2023-2024), and Hyundai Ioniq 6 (2023-2025).

Recall strategy

Hyundai's action plan and customer notification

To fix this problem, Hyundai has detailed a plan under which dealers will inspect the control unit and its fuse, and replace any faulty parts. The control unit's software will also be updated. All these services will be provided free of charge. Those affected by this recall will begin receiving notifications through mail from mid-January 2025 onward.