Next Article

The CRETA EV will be powered by a 45kWh battery pack

Hyundai CRETA EV's India launch confirmed for January 2025

By Akash Pandey 11:49 am Jun 10, 202411:49 am

What's the story Hyundai has confirmed the launch of its first high-volume electric vehicle (EV), the CRETA EV, in India in January 2025. Tarun Garg, CEO of Hyundai Motor India confirmed this during a recent media interaction. The new model is currently undergoing extensive testing both in India and abroad. It will be the first of five mass-market EVs to be introduced by Hyundai in India. The production of the CRETA EV will commence by the end of 2024.

Production details

CRETA EV to be produced at Hyundai's Chennai plant

The CRETA EV will be manufactured at Hyundai's Chennai facility, likely on the same assembly line as the standard CRETA. The new model will share many components with its ICE counterpart, helping to manage costs. However, it will feature unique design elements such as a closed-off grille, distinctive bumpers, and aero-optimized alloy wheels. The interior will sport a different steering wheel and center console design.

Motor and battery

Performance and specifications

The CRETA EV will share its electric motor with the base model of the new-generation Kona Electric. This front-mounted motor is expected to deliver around 138hp of maximum power and 255Nm of peak torque. It will be powered by a 45kWh battery pack, smaller than those used in the MG ZS EV and the upcoming Maruti eVX. The e-SUV will feature a front-mounted charging port for added convenience, similar to Kona EV.