Next Article

It will offer a range of 315km on a single charge

Hyundai teases Inster entry-level e-SUV prior to June 27 debut

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:28 pm Jun 11, 202401:28 pm

What's the story Hyundai has released a teaser for its first-ever fully-electric entry-level SUV, the Inster. The global debut of this car is scheduled for the Busan International Motor Show 2024, which will take place in South Korea from June 27 to July 7. The Inster is designed to be an electric alternative to the popular Casper, with a longer wheelbase and unique design elements. It will also feature the new Pixel lighting setup seen on the Ioniq 5.

Specs

Inster's design and features

The Inster's design will include some cues from the Casper, such as a round headlamp setup with circular LED DRLs. The teaser also showcases a fully digital driver's display and other design elements. Hyundai has said that the Inster will offer a range of 315km on a single charge. This places it in the same league as the Tata Tiago.EV, which promises a similar ARAI-certified range in India.

Availability

Global launch and potential India debut

Following its debut at the Busan International Motor Show, the Inster is tipped to be launched first in South Korea and then in Europe. However, there is no official confirmation yet on whether this new e-SUV will be introduced in India. Hyundai's EV program for India is set to kick off with the production of its first locally manufactured zero-emission model, the Creta EV, in late 2024. The company plans to introduce five more EVs by 2030.