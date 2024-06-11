Next Article

SKODA KUSHAQ Onyx automatic launched at ₹13.5 lakh: Check features

By Mudit Dube 12:45 pm Jun 11, 202412:45 pm

What's the story SKODA has introduced a new automatic variant of the KUSHAQ Onyx in India, priced at ₹13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This model fills the gap between the Active and Ambition trims. The KUSHAQ Onyx automatic is exclusively powered by a 1.0-liter, TSI petrol engine. This engine was previously only available with a manual transmission but now comes with a six-speed automatic gearbox. The new variant is available for bookings and test drives across all SKODA dealerships in India.

Design and features

A look at the design and features

SKODA KUSHAQ's Onyx automatic retains the design elements of its manual counterpart, including the signature SKODA grille, sleek LED headlamps with DRLs, and a muscular bonnet. It also features 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, and a rear spoiler. The interior is equipped with a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, a digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, and a six-speaker sound system from Sony. The SUV also gets a panoramic sunroof.

Safety features

Safety and convenience features of the SUV

The KUSHAQ Onyx automatic is equipped with safety features such as six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, a tire pressure monitoring system, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. It also includes convenience features like automatic climate control, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, and a rear-view camera with washer. The SUV is available in five color options: Candy White, Carbon Steel, Honey Orange, Mystic Brown, and Tornado Red.