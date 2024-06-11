Next Article

It is already available in China

BMW to launch 5 Series LWB on July 24

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:37 am Jun 11, 202411:37 am

What's the story BMW has announced the launch of its new 5 Series sedan in India on July 24. This model, specifically designed for the Indian market, will be available in a long wheelbase (LWB) version for the first time. Following its debut in China, India will be the second country to receive this unique variant. The new 5 Series is set to compete with the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB.

About the car

Design and dimensions

The latest-generation BMW 5 Series LWB is 5,175mm long, 1,900mm wide, and 1,520mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 3,105mm, making it 145mm longer than the standard 5 Series. The extended length is evident in its design, similar to the 3 Series Grand Limousine. The rear door of the 5 Series LWB retains the look of the standard car, and does not feature a separate quarter glass or unique door design.

Specs

Features and highlights

The 5 Series LWB comes with a host of features including four-zone climate control, a dual-tone design, and quilted upholstery. It also features a 31.1-inch display with an 8K resolution that folds down from the headliner. The screen is 5G-compatible and offers an immersive experience on the go, when mated with the Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system. The India-specific model is expected to offer most of these features.

Market positioning

How much will it cost?

The 5 Series will be the second LWB sedan in BMW's Indian lineup, following the 3 Series Grand Limousine. The 2024 BMW 5 Series is likely to be offered with a 2.0-liter, turbo-petrol mill for the 530Li trim with an electric boost. The starting price for the new model is rumored to be around ₹80 lakh (ex-showroom).