Next Article

The base model of the Compass is now available at a starting price of ₹18.99 lakh

Jeep Compass's price cut by up to ₹1.7 lakh

By Mudit Dube 11:27 am Jun 11, 202411:27 am

What's the story Jeep has announced a significant reduction in the price of its popular SUV, the Compass. The price cut, which is not applicable to all variants, is a surprising move from the American automaker. The base model of the Compass is now available at a starting price of ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), following a price reduction of up to ₹1.7 lakh. This makes the Compass more competitive in the mid-size SUV segment.

About the SUV

Jeep Compass's competitive pricing and features

The Compass, with a length just 4cm longer than the longest compact SUV, previously had a starting price more than double that of the cheapest compact SUV. The premium factor of the Compass began to blur at a premium of ₹10.7 lakh over the base model of the MG Astor. The base model of the Compass comes with a larger 2.0-liter diesel engine and features such as an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, 17-inch alloy wheels, and LED headlights.

Variant pricing

Price reduction not applicable to all Compass variants

Despite the significant price cut for the base model, it does not extend to all variants of the Compass. Jeep had recently increased prices across the range by approximately ₹14,000 (ex-showroom). This has resulted in a significant price difference of ₹3.34 lakh between the base Sport 2.0 Diesel MT and the Longitude 2.0 Diesel MT, which is now priced at ₹22.33 lakh (ex-showroom). The Compass variant lineup includes Sport, Longitude, Night Eagle, Limited, Black Shark, and Model S.