Next Article

Bajaj's CNG bike may cost around ₹80,000

Bajaj postpones launch of CNG motorcycle to July 17

By Mudit Dube 11:05 am Jun 11, 202411:05 am

What's the story Bajaj Auto has announced a delay in the launch of its highly anticipated CNG motorcycle, moving the date from June 18 to July 17. The company's Executive Director, Rakesh Sharma, confirmed the new launch date. The innovative vehicle is designed to appeal to budget-conscious consumers without compromising on style. Sharma emphasized that despite being an entry-level model, the bike will offer a sense of 'pride of ownership.'

Model range

Bajaj CNG motorcycle to offer multiple variants

The Bajaj CNG motorcycle will be available in multiple variants, catering to a wider range of consumers. Sharma confirmed that the performance of the vehicle will be comparable to that of a 100-150cc petrol-powered motorcycle. He also assured that the transition from petrol to CNG and vice versa will be seamless, ensuring a smooth ride for users. The upcoming motorcycle has been spotted testing several times, revealing its features and design.

What to expect

Bajaj CNG motorbike may offer a fully digital instrument console

Bajaj CNG bike will have a long and flat seat to fit the CNG cylinder underneath. It will also have a smal petrol tank for use when CNG runs out. A blue-colored switch on the left switchgear could be used to toggle between CNG and petrol modes. Other features on the upcoming Bajaj CNG motorbike should include a fully digital instrument console, a raised handlebar, and a heel-and-toe shifter.