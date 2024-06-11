Next Article

The latest hue is priced at ₹18.25 lakh

Triumph introduces new color option for Speed Triple 1200 RS

By Mudit Dube Jun 11, 2024

What's the story Triumph Motorcycles has expanded its Speed Triple 1200 RS range with the addition of a new color option, Cosmic Yellow. The latest hue is priced at ₹18.25 lakh, aligning it with the existing Carnival Red variant. The other color options, Sapphire Black and Matt Silver Ice, are slightly more affordable at ₹17.95 lakh. The introduction of the Cosmic Yellow shade does not bring any other changes to the motorcycle.

Specifications

The motorcycle retains its performance specifications

The new Cosmic Yellow color option for the Speed Triple 1200 RS does not alter the bike's performance specifications. It continues to be powered by a 1,160cc, liquid-cooled, in-line three-cylinder engine that generates 177hp of maximum power and 125Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox for handling transmission duties. The motorcycle also features a comprehensive suite of electronic aids for enhanced safety and performance.

Highlights

The bike rides on 17-inch cast aluminium wheels

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS features bug eye-shaped LED headlights with eyebrow-like DRLs, a 15.5-liter fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, an upswept exhaust, and a 5.0-inch full-color TFT instrument console. It rides on 17-inch cast aluminium wheels, which are equipped with disc brakes. Other safety features include cornering ABS, wheelie control, IMU-based traction control, and multiple riding modes. Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS has a seat height of 830mm, a wheelbase of 1,445mm, and a kerb weight of 198kg.