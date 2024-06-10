Next Article

KTM is planning to upgrade its existing showrooms

KTM to re-enter India's big bike market with exclusive showrooms

By Akash Pandey 05:14 pm Jun 10, 202405:14 pm

What's the story KTM is preparing to re-enter the Indian big bike market with a new strategy. The Austrian marque is planning to establish a dedicated dealer network for its premium motorcycles, according to Autocar India. This move comes after a break in sales, during which KTM's large-capacity models were sold and serviced through existing dealers, diluting the premium experience. The company is expected to start by upgrading its existing showrooms.

Showroom experience

Exclusive showrooms to offer premium experience

KTM's new premium dealership network will be established in select metro cities across India. Initially, only these exclusive showrooms will sell the company's large-capacity models. However, as the network expands, select existing KTM dealers may also be given the opportunity to sell these premium machines, depending on their location. This strategy is part of KTM's long-term plan to enhance the premium experience for its customers in India.

Model speculation

Potential models for KTM's big bike lineup in India

The specific models that will be part of KTM's big bike lineup in India are yet to be confirmed. However, the 890 Adventure and the 990 Duke are being considered as potential options. The high-end 1390 Super Duke R could also be included, although its price tag is expected to exceed ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom) due to being a full import from Austria. The 790 Duke, which was previously sold in India, is unlikely to return due to slow sales.