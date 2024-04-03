Next Article

SU7's base model is cheaper than Tesla Model 3 in China

Xiaomi receives over 100,000 orders for SU7, its first EV

By Mudit Dube 12:31 pm Apr 03, 202412:31 pm

What's the story Chinese tech giant Xiaomi recently entered the electric vehicle (EV) market with its first offering, the SU7. The company has now announced that it has received over 100,000 orders for this new model. The first batch of 5,000 cars is ready for delivery, signifying Xiaomi's impressive debut in the highly competitive Chinese EV market. The SU7 is priced under $30,000 for the base model, making it a more affordable option than Tesla's Model 3 in China.

Strong demand

Xiaomi's SU7 gains traction despite market challenges

Despite the ongoing EV price war and slowing demand, Xiaomi's financial strength and smartphone technology expertise have given it an advantage in smart dashboard features, a key selling point for Chinese consumers. The company has reported that potential buyers of the sedan could face wait times of four to seven months, indicating strong interest. Within the first 24 hours of sales, Xiaomi received as many as 88,898 pre-orders for the car.

Initial deliveries

Xiaomi begins delivery of 'Founders Edition' SU7

Xiaomi has already rolled out 5,000 'Founders Edition' SU7 vehicles that come with additional accessories for early buyers. The company's founder and CEO, Lei Jun, announced that deliveries from this batch would commence across 28 Chinese cities starting today. The delivery process will include a ceremony at Xiaomi's Beijing factory. Following SU7's launch, other Chinese EV brands with comparable models have announced price cuts and subsidies.

Highlights

Xiaomi's SU7: Features and range

The Xiaomi SU7 has an impressive road presence and is slightly bigger than the Tesla Model 3. It comes in Standard, Pro and Max Performance versions, offering up to 830km of range and an output of 663hp/838Nm (depending on the trim). The tech-biased cabin offers a huge panoramic sunroof, a central multimedia screen, 55W wireless charging area, and buttons for settings like air conditioning and suspension. It also includes two separate entertainment screens for passengers in the back.