US seeks 'meaningful accountability' from India in Pannun case
The United States has called on India to ensure "meaningful accountability" in the probe into the alleged assassination plot against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Pannun, a pro-Khalistani terrorist according to India, is a dual citizen of the US and Canada. Last week, the US Department of State noted "valuable engagement" with India's inquiry committee, where information was exchanged to further investigations.
US unveils indictment against former Indian official
US principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said, "The United States won't be fully satisfied until there is meaningful accountability resulting from that investigation." This comes after the US Justice Department unsealed an indictment against Vikash Yadav, a former officer in India's Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW). Yadav is accused of masterminding the plot against Pannun.
India confirms ongoing investigation into Pannun case
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that Yadav is no longer employed by the Indian government. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stressed India's commitment to the investigation. The US State Department acknowledged India's cooperation, with spokesperson Matthew Miller confirming that both governments provided updates on their respective investigations.
US prosecutors charge Indian national in conspiracy
In November 2023, US prosecutors charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta for his role in the conspiracy along with Yadav. Gupta was extradited from the Czech Republic to the US in June 2023 and pleaded not guilty to charges of murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
US expects swift resolution and accountability from India
The US has made its expectation clear: it wants a speedy resolution and accountability from India. An unnamed US official said, "We've communicated really clearly that the US government isn't going to feel fully satisfied until we see that meaningful accountability takes place." The Indian embassy in Washington is yet to respond to requests for comment on this matter.