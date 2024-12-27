Summarize Simplifying... In short South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has been impeached unanimously by all 192 lawmakers present, amid accusations of failing to prevent a power grab and avoiding an investigation.

Following the impeachment, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok steps in as acting president, despite concerns of potential economic fallout.

Following the impeachment, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok steps in as acting president, despite concerns of potential economic fallout.

The Constitutional Court now has 180 days to confirm or reject the impeachment, with a new presidential election required within 60 days if President Yoon is permanently removed.

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:09 pm Dec 27, 2024

What's the story South Korean lawmakers have voted to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo. The decision comes two weeks after President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached for briefly imposing martial law. Han, who was serving as Prime Minister, took over presidential duties after Yoon's ousting. The impeachment motion against Han was passed by the opposition in parliament amid significant disorder.

Unanimous vote leads to Han's impeachment

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik said all 192 lawmakers present voted unanimously for Han's impeachment. The opposition accused Han of failing to prevent Yoon's power grab and deliberately avoiding a special investigation into the insurrection. "I announce that Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's impeachment motion has passed. Out of the 192 lawmakers who voted, 192 voted to impeach," Speaker Woo said after the vote.

Debate over impeachment majority, Han's response

While the ruling People Power Party (PPP) argued that a two-thirds majority was needed to impeach Han, the opposition claimed a simple majority sufficed. Speaker Woo sided with the opposition, leading to protests from ruling party MPs. After his impeachment, Han said, "I respect parliament's decision and in order to avoid further chaos and uncertainty, I will suspend my duties in accordance with relevant laws."

Finance Minister assumes role amid economic concerns

Following Han's impeachment, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok will now take over as the acting president. Choi intends to consult military and foreign affairs officials. He had earlier urged the parliament to reconsider the impeachment due to possible economic repercussions. "Impeaching Han would only mean prolonged political uncertainties," said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

Constitutional Court to review Han's impeachment

Han's case will now be reviewed by South Korea's Constitutional Court, which has 180 days to confirm or reject the impeachment motion. Six out of nine justices must agree for the impeachment to be upheld, however, there are currently three vacancies on the bench. The court is also reviewing President Yoon's impeachment case. A new presidential election would be required within 60 days if Yoon is permanently removed from office.