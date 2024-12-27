Summarize Simplifying... In short In 2024, India became the largest source of international students in US universities, with over 331,000 enrollments.

The US also initiated a successful H-1B visa renewal program, allowing Indian workers to renew their visas domestically.

Additionally, India was removed from the Exchange Visitors Skills List, offering more flexibility to Indian J-1 visa holders, and the US mission in India processed a record number of immigrant visas and provided consular services to American citizens in India. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Over two million Indians traveled to the US

US issues over million visas to Indians, again

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:00 pm Dec 27, 202405:00 pm

What's the story The United States issued over one million non-immigrant visas to Indians in 2024, the second consecutive year of such high numbers. The US mission in India confirmed the data, which included a record number of visitor visas. Over two million Indians traveled to the US in the first 11 months of 2024, a whopping 26% increase from the same period in 2023.

Academic influx

India leads in international student enrollment in US

India reclaimed the top spot as the leading source of international students in US universities in 2024, a record it last held in the 2008/2009 academic year. This year, over 331,000 Indian students were enrolled in US institutions. It makes India the largest contributor of international graduate students for the second year in a row with a 19% increase to nearly 200,000 Indian graduate students.

Visa renewal

US initiates H-1B visa renewal program

The US Department of State launched a pilot program for H-1B visa renewals in the US in 2024. The move allowed several Indian specialty occupation workers to renew their visas without exiting the country. After its success, plans are in place to formally establish this domestic renewal program in 2025.

Policy change

US removes India from exchange visitors skills list

In a major policy shift, the US removed India from the Exchange Visitors Skills List. This removal did away with the two-year home residency requirement for several exchange visitors. The change is likely to offer more flexibility and opportunities for career advancement and education to Indian J-1 nonimmigrant visa holders.

Consular assistance

US mission facilitates immigrant visas and consular services

The US mission in India also processed a record number of immigrant visas in 2024, facilitating legal family reunifications and professional migration. Those who received these visas were given permanent residency status upon their arrival in America. Further, over 24,000 American citizens living in India were issued passports and consular assistance by the US mission last year.