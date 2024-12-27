Summarize Simplifying... In short South Korea's acting president, Han Duck-soo, has been impeached amid a political crisis, accused by opposition lawmakers of obstructing justice and refusing to uphold the law.

Following Han's impeachment, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok steps in as acting president, while the country's economy takes a hit, with the South Korean Won dropping to a near 16-year low against the US dollar.

Han Duck-soo was acting as South Korea's president

South Korea's acting president Han Duck-soo impeached amid political crisis

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:33 pm Dec 27, 202404:33 pm

What's the story South Korea's acting president Han Duck-soo was impeached by lawmakers on Friday. The impeachment motion was passed with a unanimous vote of 192-0 in the national assembly. This comes as the latest development in the political crisis sparked by suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration earlier this month. Notably, ruling party lawmakers boycotted the vote in protest against the speaker's decision to proceed with a simple majority.

Accusations detailed

Han accused of obstructing justice, violating public duty

Opposition lawmakers have accused Han of obstructing justice and refusing to complete Yoon's impeachment process. They also criticized his refusal to appoint three Constitutional Court judges. The opposition said such actions "were in violation of a public official's duty to uphold the law... and serve the public." In response, Han expressed that he "respects the parliament's decision" and will await the Constitutional Court's ruling on this matter.

Leadership transition

Finance Minister to act as president, court's decision awaited

After Han's impeachment, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok will take over as acting president. Choi had earlier warned that impeaching the acting president was similar to an impeachment motion against the entire cabinet, which could worsen economic and political instability. The Constitutional Court, which is currently functioning with six judges instead of nine, will rule on whether to uphold both impeachments.

Economic fallout

Political turmoil impacts economy, sparks legal investigation

The political unrest in South Korea has also affected the country's economy. The South Korean Won plunged to a nearly 16-year low against the US dollar amid the turmoil. Apart from economic repercussions, police raided a presidential safe house as part of an investigation into the martial law declaration. The court held its first preliminary hearing on Yoon's impeachment on Friday, another major step in this ongoing political crisis.