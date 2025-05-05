Kagiso Rabada cleared to play WTC final: Details here
What's the story
South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been cleared to return to cricket by the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS).
Rabada was handed a one-month suspension after he tested positive for a recreational drug.
SAIDS confirmed Rabada "accepted responsibility for the doping offense and honored his provisional suspension."
The organization added he has "effectively served one-month period of ineligibility and may now resume participation in sport."
Comeback
Rabada eligible for ICC World Test Championship final
As per the International Cricket Council (ICC), Rabada is now available for selection in South Africa's squad for the 2025 World Test Championship final.
The summit clash will see South Africa take on defending champions Australia at Lord's on June 11.
This return comes after Rabada completed two sessions of a treatment program offered under South African Anti-Doping Rules, specifically related to Substances of Abuse.
Matter
Why was Rabada banned?
To recall, Rabada was tested after the SA20 match between MI Cape Town and Durban Super Giants on January 21. He tested positive for a "Substance of Abuse".
The Proteas pacer was notified of the same on 1 April 2025 after which he served a provisional suspension.
Rabada, who played just two games for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025, returned to South Africa thereafter.
Information
Article 10.2.4.1 of SAIDS Code
Article 10.2.4.1 of the SAIDS Code notes: "If the athlete can establish that any ingestion or use occurred out-of-competition and was unrelated to sport performance, then the period of ineligibility shall be three months. This may be reduced to one month if the athlete satisfactorily completes a substance abuse treatment program approved by SAIDS."
Apology
Rabada expresses remorse over doping incident
In a statement released through the South African Cricketers's Association (SACA), Rabada expressed his regret over the incident.
He said, "I am deeply sorry to all those that I have let down. I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted."
Confirming his provisional suspension, the bowler expressed eagerness to return to cricket, "Moving forward, this moment will not define me."
Support
Cricket South Africa supports Rabada
Cricket South Africa (CSA) has also issued a statement on the incident. While regretting the matter, CSA stood behind Rabada.
CSA said Rabada has reassured them and his fans of his commitment to upholding professional standards and restated his passion for cricket.
The organization reiterated its commitment to drug-free sport and reminded players about adhering to all regulations, reiterating their steadfast support for all players in this regard.