What's the story

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been cleared to return to cricket by the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS).

Rabada was handed a one-month suspension after he tested positive for a recreational drug.

SAIDS confirmed Rabada "accepted responsibility for the doping offense and honored his provisional suspension."

The organization added he has "effectively served one-month period of ineligibility and may now resume participation in sport."