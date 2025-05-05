IPL 2025: SRH-DC match washed out, Orange Army eliminated
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad, the runners-up of 2024, have been knocked out of the IPL 2025 playoff race.
This comes after rain played spoilsport in Match 55 between SRH and Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
The Orange Army restricted DC to 133/7 in 20 overs before the match was abandoned.
Notably, SRH are the third side to be knocked out of the playoffs.
Playoffs
SRH knocked out of playoffs
Owing to incessant rain, SRH shared a point with DC. They now have seven points from 11 games in IPL 2025 (NRR: -1.192).
With just three wins, SRH have become the third side to be eliminated from the playoff race. They joined Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.
SRH's remaining matches are against Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Lucknow Super Giants.
Information
What about DC?
DC breathed a sigh of relief after a poor first-innings performance against SRH. They remain fifth in the IPL 2025 standings, with 13 points. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.362.
Start
Poor start from DC
A ferocious opening spell from SRH skipper Cummins dented DC's plight.
He gave SRH their first breakthrough on the opening ball, dismissing Karun Nair. Faf du Plessis (3) and Abishek Porel (8) also fell to Cummins.
Harshal Patel sent Axar Patel back thereafter, with DC reeling at 26/4 (Powerplay).
As per Cricbuzz, this is the second-lowest Powerplay score this season.
Information
Wicket off the first ball
As mentioned, Cummins bowled the opening over after he elected to field. According to Cricbuzz, Cummins became the fourth SRH bowler to take a wicket off the first ball of an IPL match.
Information
KL Rahul falls; Vipraj-Stubbs stand powers DC
DC pinned their hopes on KL Rahul for a competitive score. However, he fell to Jaydev Unadkat for a 14-ball 10. Although Vipraj Nigam and Tristan Stubbs led DC's recovery, the former got run-out for 18 (17). This brought DC further down to 62/6.
Partnership
Crucial partnership between Ashutosh, Stubbs
DC introduced Ashutosh Sharma as their Impact Player at Number 8. He replaced Porel.
The former once again played a rescuing knock, having slammed 41 off 26 balls. His knock had 2 fours and 3 sixes.
Ashutosh added 66 runs with Tristan Stubbs, who returned unbeaten on 41 off 36 balls. He played second fiddle, smacking 4 boundaries.
Record
First captain with this feat
Cummins has become the first-ever captain with three wickets in the Powerplay of an IPL innings.
He surpassed Axar, Zaheer Khan, and Shaun Pollock, each of whom owns two wickets in this regard.
Besides, Cummins returned to bowl the 16th over of the match, conceding just seven runs. The SRH skipper returned figures worth 4-0-19-3.
Record
DC script this record with 133/7 against SRH
As per Cricbuzz, DC have registered the third-highest innings total after being five down for less than 30 runs in the IPL.
The highest such total was recorded by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (159/6) against Gujarat Lions in the 2016 IPL Qualifier 1. They chased down 159 after getting reduced to 29/5.
SRH scored 144/9 against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2013 in Jaipur.