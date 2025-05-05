What's the story

Sunrisers Hyderabad, the runners-up of 2024, have been knocked out of the IPL 2025 playoff race.

This comes after rain played spoilsport in Match 55 between SRH and Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The Orange Army restricted DC to 133/7 in 20 overs before the match was abandoned.

Notably, SRH are the third side to be knocked out of the playoffs.