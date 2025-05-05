IPL: Pat Cummins becomes first-ever captain with this record
What's the story
Hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad made a spectacular start against Delhi Capitals in Match 55 of IPL 2025.
The Orange Army were powered by skipper Pat Cummins's opening spell, which saw him strike on the match's first ball.
Owing to his exploits, DC were 26/4 in six overs.
As per Cricbuzz, Cummins is the first-ever captain with three wickets in the Powerplay of an IPL innings.
Strike
Wicket off the first ball
As mentioned, Cummins bowled the opening over after he elected to field at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
The SRH captain gave them their first breakthrough on the opening ball. He dismissed Karun Nair as the latter walked for a golden duck.
According to Cricbuzz, Cummins became the fourth SRH bowler to take a wicket off the first ball of an IPL match.
Wickets
Two more wickets for Cummins
Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat dented DC in tandem at the start.
The former straightaway dismissed Faf du Plessis (3) on the first ball of his second over.
Cummins was on fire as the first delivery of his third over also produced a breakthrough. Abishek Porel was the victim this time.
Harshal Patel sent Axar Patel back thereafter, with DC reeling at 26/4 (Powerplay).
Information
First captain with this feat
As mentioned, Cummins has become the first-ever captain with three wickets in the Powerplay of an IPL innings. He surpassed Axar, Zaheer Khan, and Shaun Pollock, each of whom owns two wickets in this regard.