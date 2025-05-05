What's the story

Hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad made a spectacular start against Delhi Capitals in Match 55 of IPL 2025.

The Orange Army were powered by skipper Pat Cummins's opening spell, which saw him strike on the match's first ball.

Owing to his exploits, DC were 26/4 in six overs.

As per Cricbuzz, Cummins is the first-ever captain with three wickets in the Powerplay of an IPL innings.