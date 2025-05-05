What's the story

Delhi Capitals racked up 133/7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 55 of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The Capitals managed a challenging total after being down to 29/5 in the first 10 overs. Pat Cummins ran riot to trigger DC's collapse.

DC now have the third-highest innings total after being five down for less than 30 runs in the IPL.