IPL 2025: DC script this record with 133/7 against SRH
What's the story
Delhi Capitals racked up 133/7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 55 of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
The Capitals managed a challenging total after being down to 29/5 in the first 10 overs. Pat Cummins ran riot to trigger DC's collapse.
DC now have the third-highest innings total after being five down for less than 30 runs in the IPL.
Record
DC enter record books
As mentioned, DC have registered the third-highest innings total after being five down for less than 30 runs in the IPL, according to Cricbuzz.
The highest such total was recorded by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (159/6) against Gujarat Lions in the 2016 IPL Qualifier 1. They chased down 159 after getting reduced to 29/5.
SRH scored 144/9 against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2013 in Jaipur.
Start
Poor start for DC
A ferocious opening spell from SRH skipper Cummins dented DC's plight.
He gave SRH their first breakthrough on the opening ball, dismissing Karun Nair. Faf du Plessis (3) and Abishek Porel (8) also fell to Cummins.
Harshal Patel sent Axar Patel back thereafter, with DC reeling at 26/4 (Powerplay).
As per Cricbuzz, this is the second-lowest Powerplay score this season.
Information
KL Rahul falls; Vipraj-Stubbs stand powers DC
DC pinned their hopes on KL Rahul for a competitive score. However, he fell to Jaydev Unadkat for a 14-ball 10. Although Vipraj Nigam and Tristan Stubbs led DC's recovery, the former got run-out for 18 (17). This brought DC further down to 62/6.
Partnership
Ashutosh, Stubbs save the day
DC introduced Ashutosh Sharma as their Impact Player at Number 8. He replaced Porel.
The former once again played a rescuing knock, having slammed 41 off 26 balls. His knock had 2 fours and 3 sixes.
Ashutosh added 66 runs with Tristan Stubbs, who returned unbeaten on 41 off 36 balls. He played second fiddle, smacking 4 boundaries.