What's the story

Match 57 of IPL 2025 saw Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets.

The win was powered by an all-round display, highlighted by Noor Ahmad's 4/31 and Dewald Brevis' fifty.

With his four-wicket haul, Ahmad became only the fifth CSK bowler to take a four-fer against KKR in IPL.

We present CSK bowlers with four-fers vs KKR in IPL.