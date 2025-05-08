Presenting CSK bowlers with four-fers vs KKR in IPL
What's the story
Match 57 of IPL 2025 saw Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets.
The win was powered by an all-round display, highlighted by Noor Ahmad's 4/31 and Dewald Brevis' fifty.
With his four-wicket haul, Ahmad became only the fifth CSK bowler to take a four-fer against KKR in IPL.
We present CSK bowlers with four-fers vs KKR in IPL.
#1
4/21 (four overs) - Makhaya Ntini, Kolkata 2008
Former Proteas pacer Makhaya Ntini was the first CSK bowler to claim a four-wicket haul against KKR in IPL, registering figures of 4/21 in four overs (2008 season).
In a rain-affected match, Ntini struck at regular intervals, including two key wickets (17th over), restricting KKR to 149/5.
Chasing a revised target of 53 (eight overs), CSK edged home by three runs (DLS method).
#2
4/12 (four overs) - Ravindra Jadeja, Ranchi 2014
Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja holds the best bowling figures for a CSK player against KKR in the IPL, with a superb 4/12 during Match 21 (2014 season).
As per ESPNcricinfo, in a rain-curtailed match where CSK defended 149 in 17 overs, Jadeja struck twice in the sixth over to derail KKR's chase.
He later removed a well-set Robin Uthappa, sealing KKR's collapse at 114/9.
#3
4/27 (four overs) - Imran Tahir, Kolkata 2019
Another South African star, Imran Tahir, features on this list for his impressive 4/27 during the 2019 season.
The leg-spinner made key breakthroughs, taking two wickets in the 11th over and later dismissing the dangerous Andre Russell in the 15th, helping restrict KKR to 161/8.
Meanwhile, Suresh Raina then guided CSK to victory with a composed unbeaten fifty (58), sealing a five-wicket win.
#4
4/29 (four overs) - Deepak Chahar, Mumbai 2021
Current Mumbai Indians pacer Deepak Chahar earns his spot on this list for his fiery 4/29 (2021 season), becoming the fourth CSK bowler with a four-fer against KKR in IPL.
Defending 221, Chahar ripped through KKR's top order inside the powerplay, removing Shubman Gill early and striking twice (fifth over).
Despite late fifties from Pat Cummins and Andre Russell, CSK folded KKR for 202.
#5
4/31 (four overs) - Noor Ahmad, Kolkata 2025*
As mentioned, the Afghan spinner became the fifth CSK bowler to claim a four-fer against KKR in IPL.
Bowling first, he struck twice in the eighth over before returning to remove the dangerous Russell (17th) and Rinku Singh (19th), helping restrict KKR to 179/6.
Chasing 180, Brevis' composed fifty and impact sub Shivam Dube's 45 guided CSK to their highest successful chase since 2019.