The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 57th match of IPL 2025 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on May 7.

KKR's playoff hopes depend on this match, whereas CSK has already been knocked out of the race.

Meanwhile, the battle between Sunil Narine and MS Dhoni could headline this contest.

Here we decode their battles in the past.