What's the story

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins made IPL history by becoming the first-ever captain to take three wickets in the first six overs of an IPL innings.

He achieved the incredible feat against Delhi Capitals at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 5.

Meanwhile, here we look at the captains with multiple wickets in the powerplay of an IPL innings.