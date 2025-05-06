Captains with multiple wickets in powerplay of an IPL innings
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins made IPL history by becoming the first-ever captain to take three wickets in the first six overs of an IPL innings.
He achieved the incredible feat against Delhi Capitals at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 5.
Meanwhile, here we look at the captains with multiple wickets in the powerplay of an IPL innings.
#1
3/12 - Pat Cummins vs DC, Hyderabad, 2025
Cummins started his wrath by dismissing Karun Nair in the very first ball of the match.
In the next over, he took down Faf du Plessis, who attempted an aggressive pull shot but ended up being caught by the wicket-keeper.
The third wicket was that of Abhishek Porel as Cummins made his final strike in the fifth over.
Cummins's 3/19 from four overs meant DC were restricted to 133/7. The game, however, later got washed out.
#2
Shaun Pollock 2/13 vs KKR, Kolkata, 2008
South African legend Shaun Pollock was the first captain with this feat.
He led Mumbai Indians in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008.
Pollock made the new ball talk at the Eden Gardens as both openers Sourav Ganguly and Brendon McCullum fell to him in the opening over.
The pacer's figures after the end of six overs read 2/13.
He eventually finished with 2/27 as KKR were restricted to 137/8. MI prevailed in the run chase.
#3
2/10 - Axar Patel vs RCB, Delhi, 2025
Axar Patel is the only spinner on this elite list.
The Delhi Capitals captain was brilliant with the new ball against Royal Challengers Bengaluru earlier in the season, in Delhi.
He trapped both Jacob Bethell and Devdutt Padikkal in the third over.
He finished the game with 2/19 from four overs though DC failed to defend 162.
#4
Zaheer Khan bowled four such spells
India's talismanic former pacer Zaheer Khan features four times on this list.
The left-arm pacer accomplished the feat for the first time against KKR while leading DC in 2016.
His powerplay figures read 2/18 in that game. Zaheer's other three spells came in the 2017 season.
The then DC skipper claimed powerplay figures worth 2/13 vs KKR, 2/18 vs KKR, and 2/19 versus the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant.