A look at most expensive overs for CSK in IPL
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru completed the double over Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025.
RCB's 213-run innings was anchored by Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell, with Romario Shepherd's explosive performance powering them. CSK lost by two runs eventually.
Khaleel Ahmed endured the damage for CSK, conceding 65 runs from three overs. As per Cricbuzz, he bowled the most expensive over for CSK in the IPL.
#1
Khaleel Ahmed: 33 runs vs RCB, 2025
Shepherd went berserk in the 19th over bowled by Khaleel.
He hammered the CSK pacer for 4 sixes and 2 fours in that over. Khaleel also bowled a no-ball, making it 33 runs for the over.
This is now the most expensive over for CSK in the IPL. It also became the most expensive over of the ongoing season.
#2
Lungi Ngidi and Sam Curran: 30 runs
In IPL 2020, Lungi Ngidi conceded 30 runs in an over for CSK against Rajasthan Royals.
He bowled a challenging final over that significantly boosted RR's total in Sharjah.
RR concluded at 216/7, with Ngidi's final bowling figures read 1/56 in four overs.
All-rounder Sam Curran also conceded 30 runs for CSK against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021. His final figures read 4-0-58-1.
#3
Dwayne Bravo: 29 runs vs MI, 2019
During the 2019 IPL season, star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo conceded 29 runs in the final over for CSK against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.
Bravo faced heat from all-rounders Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya, who smacked him.
Notably, CSK conceded 45 runs in the last two overs, which turned the tide in MI's favor. They racked up 170/5 in 20 overs.