Royal Challengers Bengaluru completed the double over Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025.

RCB's 213-run innings was anchored by Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell, with Romario Shepherd's explosive performance powering them. CSK lost by two runs eventually.

Khaleel Ahmed endured the damage for CSK, conceding 65 runs from three overs. As per Cricbuzz, he bowled the most expensive over for CSK in the IPL.