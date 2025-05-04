What's the story

Andre Russell has attained a new milestone for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

Russell has surpassed 2,500 IPL runs for the franchise. He came to the contest against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday needing 2 runs to complete the milestone.

Notably, Match 53 of the IPL 2025 season at Eden Gardens saw KKR opt to bat first.

Here are further details.