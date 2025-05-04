Andre Russell completes 2,500 runs for KKR in IPL: Stats
What's the story
Andre Russell has attained a new milestone for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.
Russell has surpassed 2,500 IPL runs for the franchise. He came to the contest against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday needing 2 runs to complete the milestone.
Notably, Match 53 of the IPL 2025 season at Eden Gardens saw KKR opt to bat first.
Here are further details.
Knock
A solid knock from Russell's blade
Russell came to bat when KKR were 111/3 after 12.4 overs. He started slowly against the spinners before breaking free versus the pacers.
He added 61 runs alongside Angriksh Raghuvanshi before another 34* runs were added with Rinku Singh.
Russell scored 2 runs off the 1st nine balls faced. He then attacked Akash Madhwal and Jofra Archer before flooring spinner Maheesh Theekshana.
Information
Russell's unbeaten 25-ball 57* helps KKR get to 206/4
Russell ended up scoring an unbeaten 57 from 25 balls. He smashed four fours and six sixes. He struck at 228. With Raghuvanshi and Rinku around, KKR ended up scoring 206/4 in 20 overs.
Runs
2nd player for KKR with 2,500-plus runs
Russell surpassed 2,500 IPL runs for KKR (2,555) in his 131st match (109 innings).
He averages 29.03 and his strike rate is 175. He has clobbered 179 fours and 217 sixes.
Notably, he is the 2nd batter with 2,500-plus IPL runs for KKR. Gautam Gambhir is the only other batter with this record. He managed 3.035 runs for the team at 31.61.
Do you know?
Russell completes 1,000 IPL runs at Eden Gardens
During his knock, Russell surpassed 1,000 IPL runs at Eden Gardens. He came into this contest with 989 runs and was 11 shy of the milestone. He now owns 1,046 runs at this venue. He is the third batter with 1,000-plus runs at Eden Gardens.
Numbers
Russell smashes his 12th fifty in IPL
Russell slammed his 12th fifty in IPL. In 138 matches, he has raced to 2,612 runs at 28.39. His strike rate is 174.24.
He now owns 220 sixes and 182 fours.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Russell now owns 257 IPL runs against RR at 25.70. He hit his maiden fifty against the Royals.
Meanwhile, this was also his 32nd fifty in 20 overs cricket.