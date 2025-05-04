SRH vs DC, IPL 2025: Presenting the key player battles
What's the story
The 55th match of the IPL 2025 season promises a thrilling clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC).
The game will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on May 5.
While DC are on the verge of securing a playoff spot, SRH's three wins from 10 games put them ninth on the table.
Here we decode the anticipated player battles.
#1
Faf du Plessis vs Mohammed Shami
As both Faf du Plessis and Mohammed Shami open the proceedings in their respective arenas, they are bound to tackle each other.
According to ESPNcricinfo, Shami has been far away from his best this season, managing only six wickets at an economy of 11.23.
Across 11 IPL meetings, du Plessis has fallen prey to Shami twice, while the former smoked 116 runs off 66 deliveries (SR: 178.78).
#2
Travis Head vs Mitchell Starc
Another mouth-watering battle that can be witnessed in the powerplay overs would be between Travis Head and Mitchell Starc.
The left-arm pacer dismissed Head in his last two IPL outings against the batter, including one earlier this season.
Starc would be raring to replicate his heroics. Meanwhile, Head has blown hot and cold this year as his season average reads 28.10.
#3
KL Rahul vs Harshal Patel
KL Rahul has mustered 371 runs at 53 this season, the most for DC.
As he has been batting in the middle order, his face-off with Harshal Patel can be enticing.
Though the pacer has trapped Rahul once across four IPL meetings, the batter owns a strike rate of 142.85.
Notably, Harshal has claimed two four-fers this year as his season tally reads 13 wickets at an economy of 9.50.