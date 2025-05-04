What's the story

The 55th match of the IPL 2025 season promises a thrilling clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

The game will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on May 5.

While DC are on the verge of securing a playoff spot, SRH's three wins from 10 games put them ninth on the table.

Here we decode the anticipated player battles.